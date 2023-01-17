Atiku Campaigns In Ekiti, Promises Citizens Happiness

The political atmosphere in Ekiti State was tumultuous today as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team stormed Ado Ekiti, the state capital in continuation of its presidential campaign for the forthcoming general elections, which comes up in February.

Addressing the mamoth crowd of party faithful and supporters who brazed all odds to receive the Presidential Campaign team, Atiku praised Ekiti people for their intellectual endowment which he promised to deploy for the development of the entire country, if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku reaffirmed his pledge of setting aside $10Billion to support MSME’s for job creation in the country, which will enable the young boys and girls to achieve their ambitions.

The former Vice President thanked the people of Ekiti for their support, commitment and dedication to the PDP and promised to build solid infrastructure, especially roads that will link the state to other states; while assuring them that his PDP government will bring happiness to the people of Ekiti state.

In attendance at the occasion were the party bigwigs from within and outside the state including Arch. Namadi Sambo, the former vice president, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, who is the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, His Excellency Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the Presidential Campaign DG, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Matawalle of Sokoto and Governor of Sokoto State,…

Senator Dino Melaye including many serving and former PDP governors, as well as serving and former members of the National Assembly.