Atiku Calls Seeks Brighter Future For Children In Nigeria

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to children around the world, with a special emphasis on Nigeria, on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Recognizing the importance of this day, Atiku highlighted the need for today’s leaders to come together and build a brighter future for the younger generation.

He tweeted, “Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has congratulated children across the globe and in Nigeria especially, over the celebration of Children’s Day this year. The celebration of Children today is to give an opportunity for today’s leaders to build a brighter future for society. While May 27 every year has been earmarked for the celebration of children, our world is still troubled with existential threats mitigating the possibility of a promising future for our children.

“In Nigeria, for instance, we continue to grapple with the problem of out-of-school children and children being forced into child labour or even crime. Sadly, not much has gone into establishing a protection system for children against these dangerous tendencies. Either at the governmental or civil society levels, our failures to build the wall that will shield our children from negative influences that can affect their future remains inexcusable.

“I, therefore, call on parents or guardians and all stakeholders in the project of ensuring a better future for the children, to work in synergy and come up with specific policy frameworks that will guarantee a fairer future for the children.”