Atiku Calls for Measure to Ensure Waterways Safety

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has called for measures to ensure safety on waterways in the country.

Atiku said this in a statement mourning the loss of lives following a boat accident in Kebbi State.

He said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic boat accident in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives. The increasing number of lives lost to boat accidents in our country is deeply alarming.

“Urgent and comprehensive measures must be put in place to ensure the safety and regulation of our waterways to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future. -AA”