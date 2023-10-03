Atiku Badly Hurt by Loss to Tinubu – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has said former vice president Atiku Abubakar was badly hurt by his loss to President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

In a post on X, Keyamo pointed out that the loss must have hurt Atiku deeply than the previous elections he lost.

Keyamo said this following the release of Tinubu’s academic records by Chicago State University on the legal request by Atiku whom many thought would make use of the documents against the President.

The Minister wrote, “From the responses by Chicago State University, ATIKU’s journey to Chicago and back has been a journey to nowhere, a fruitless exercise and an odyssey in self-humiliation. President Tinubu and Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from him.

“It is now obvious that the loss of ATIKU Abubakar at the last polls hurt him deeply more than all his previous losses put together; it has since sent him spinning like a drunkard, lashing out to hold on to every single straw that resembles a lifeline. This is bad for his health; he should accept that this game is over (as the Chicago State University responses have shown) and retire peacefully to his famed abode. Those around him have a role to play in this.”