Atiku Backs Hilda Baci’s World Record-breaking Attempt

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has expressed his support for chef Hilda Baci as she strives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

On Sunday, Atiku took to his Twitter page to share a photo and rally behind Hilda Baci. He acknowledged her standing at the crossroads of history, poised to etch her name in the annals of world records.

Recognizing the tremendous challenge ahead, Atiku commended Hilda’s determination and passion. He emphasized that she serves as an inspiration to millions, showcasing the indomitable strength of the human spirit. With her unwavering energy, Hilda is on the verge of making history, and Atiku expressed his firm belief in her abilities. He also stated that Nigeria as a whole stands behind her, offering unwavering support.

He said, “We see you, Chef Hilda, standing at the crossroads of history, ready to carve your name in the annals of world records.

“This is no easy feat, but we believe wholeheartedly in your grit and your passion. You are inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit. May your energy remain unbroken, for you are on the brink of making history. We believe in you. Nigeria believes in you. –AA”

Hilda’s current mission involves cooking multiple dishes for an expected duration in order to attain recognition from the Guinness World Records. The existing record for the world’s longest cooking marathon stands at 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds, achieved by Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019.

As of the time of this report, Hilda has surpassed the 70-hour mark in her remarkable endeavor.