Atedo Peterside Seeks End to #EndBadGovernance Protest

The founder of Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, has urged those behind the nationwide protest against bad governance to call off their demonstration.

The protest which began on August 1 with the aim of lasting till August 10 was championed mostly by youths but has since been infiltrated by hoodlums who engaged in looting and arson.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s address on Sunday, Peterside urged the protesters to end their demonstrations and regroup if government fails to make amends.

He shared on social media, “Dear Protesters,

“I doff my hat to those of you who have been protesting peacefully since 01 August. You have shaken Nigeria to the core and dispelled the falsehood that many of our youths are not politically active and/or do not care to demand good governance. I beg you in the name of God to please call off the protest now.

“In the aftermath of #EndSars (see my lengthy @AriseTV interview from 2020 attached) I explained that any mass street action that goes on for more than a few days will be infiltrated and overtaken by hoodlums. Please end the protests today (Sunday).

“Poor Nigerians cannot endure protests for more than a few days. You have made your point. Your massive turnout has frightened many people. FG is not deaf. The President has spoken this morning. Perhaps even the Legislators have heard you also. If they collectively fail to significantly reduce the cost of governance, stop wasteful expenditures and tighten their own belts or lead by example, please then re-strategise, regroup and call them to order again. God bless you all.”