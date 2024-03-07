Atalanta Manager Acknowledges Lookman’s Progress

Gian Piero Gasperini, the manager of Atalanta, has acknowledged the significant improvement in Ademola Lookman’s performance since joining the club.

Lookman, now in his second season at the Gewiss Stadium after transferring from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga two years ago, has notably developed his skills.

The 26-year-old emerged as Atalanta’s top scorer last season, contributing 13 goals and three assists in 31 league appearances.

In the current season, the Nigeria international has continued to impress, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 21 league outings.

Gasperini commended Lookman for his progress, highlighting his contributions to the team’s performance.

“We all see Lookman‘s potential and speed, but we must admit that he once didn’t play so offensively,” Gasperini said per Pazzi di Fanta.

“He used to score 6/7 goals a year, while now he is quick, good at dribbling, even strong with his head. I encourage him because every now and then, he hides from the game, but I believe that when he approaches the area, he can become a reference player for our team.”