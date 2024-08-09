At Least 20 Burnt to Death in Bayelsa Boat Mishap

At least 20 persons burnt to death when the engine of Denghe Market Boat exploded while on transit along the popular sea-bound route of Ezetu-Ekeni-Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in a terse statement on Friday.

The agency said, “As of 1030 Hrs on, Friday SAR operations continue, as 11 (eleven) bodies have been recovered and deposited at FMC Mortuary by first responders from riverine communities along the route .

“Stakeholders such as SEMA, NEMA, Association of Coastal and Waterways Communities of Nigeria, Maritime Workers Union of Bayelsa State ,etc, are involved in the Rescue Operations.”

Meanwhile, Governor Duoye Diri has expressed saddened at the news of the boat mishap.

“The news is even more disturbing that the accident has claimed some lives and injured many hardworking and resilient traders who were out fending for themselves and their loved ones,” the governor said.

Sharing on X social media platform, Diri said he has directed an investigation to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

“Upon hearing the sad news of the tragedy, I immediately directed the relevant ministries and agencies to join in the ongoing rescue efforts, as investigations will be carried out to ascertain the cause of this mishap.

“While I condole with the families of the victims of Wednesday’s cargo boat accident, I again implore boat operators in the state to ensure strict observation of safety procedures at all times for safer waterways,” he said.