ASUU Will Embark On Mother Of All Strikes Under Obi – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that if the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, becomes president, he will send the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, into perpetual strike because of his stinginess.

Obi had in recent times admitted to being stingy amid claims that he preferred to save government fund instead of investing it in infrastructure.

Reacting, Omokri issued a word of advise to Nigerian students who might be considering to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

He tweeted, “I repeat my warning to Nigeria’s 26 million registered student voters. Elect Peter Obi, and his stinginess will force ASUU to go in the Mother of All strikes. Under Obi as Governor, Anambra doctors and teachers were on strike. The doctors strike lasted 13 months!”