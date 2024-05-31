ASUU Strike: UNIABUJA VC to Implement ‘No Work No Pay’ Policy

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has vowed to implement the ‘no work no pay’ policy to ensure that lecturers and staff of the institution do their work and jettison any strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement, Na’Allah said it was unfair for staff of the school to neglect their duty because of ASUU strike as this affects students.

He said it was morally bankrupt for people to expect to be paid salary for work they have not done.

The statement read, “The University of Abuja management released a circular that all academic staff must sign, and those not teaching must return to their lectures in the enforcement of ‘No Work no Pay’ policy of government.

“The primary goal of the circular is for it to serve as a warning that failure to return to work despite repeated negotiations and appeals are no longer acceptable. It is morally bankrupt for people to expect to be paid salary for work they have not done.

“Yes, since releasing the circular, I have been inundated by so many calls by virtually every person appealing that the University withdraws this circular.

“My dear Staff, it is not about withdrawing or not withdrawing the circular, it is about certain academic staff punishing our dear students due to no fault of theirs.

“How would delaying graduation of our dear students or extending academic calendar a solution to the five issues presented by ASUU?

“On virtually every item we discussed, management has shifted ground, even the issue of promotion of staff we have agreed to delay this year’s process until the Governing Council is in place.”

The VC said all the remaining deanship elections will be held by management within two to three Days of ASUU calling off the strike.

He continued, “On the matter of the recruitment, management went into the details of the legality of the recruitment and agreed to submit all those recruited to the Governing Council for ratification.

“The truth, my dear staff, is that the Federal government is in the process of inaugurating the new Council, all these matters are therefore in the process of final resolution since Council would immediately delve into each of this and take decisions for the University.

“I hope that in the interest of our dear students, this strike would be called off, while all the processes of implementing all our understanding continue.

“It is not true in any way that Management wants to make life difficult for academic staff by enforcing the ‘No Work no Pay’ policy, what is true is that despite repeated goodwill and offer of negotiations and after conceding lots of grounds by Management, ASUU does not show any readiness to also compromise in the interest of our dear students.

“I am ready to temporarily pull the register but with the expectation that all those calling me and some peace-loving ASUU members/UniAbuja Staff would join in making the ASUU see reason why it should call off its strike now.

“The strike has not done any good to the image of the University, and its continuation would only further damage the image of the great UofA.

“In any endeavour, it is the spirit of give and take that resolves matters rather than a spirit of a fight-to-die! No amount of war would build, it can only destroy.

“It is dialogue and peace that build and strengthen a community anywhere in the world.”