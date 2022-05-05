ASUU: Nigerian Students Ready To Be Shot To End Strike – NANS President Asefon

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Sunday Asefon, has said students are ready to storm the streets in protest to ensure an end to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

“We are talking about education, we are talking about life,” he said.

“Our life is no longer being discussed by the leaders, these leaders that we elected; but rather, their focus now is about election. This election that we are talking about is because of their parochial and selfish interest.

“We are battle ready, the highest they can do is to shoot us,” he said. “If they shoot, they will ask their police to shoot us, if we die, the generation coming will know we died because of fighting for them. They would also know that they shot us because they are preparing for election. But we need to take action”

Mr Asefon noted that the government should stop playing politics with the ASUU issue.

“If you have an opportunity to meet the ASUU and federal government, federal government will tell you they inherited the problem from PDP, the ASUU will tell you this negotiation has been on since when Jonathan was there but what we believe as students is that government is continuous; they should be able to fine tune and find a solution to this matter,” he said.

“We should not be at the receiving end every time and as such, they should stop using us to play politics.”