Headline

ASUU Joins NLC Strike

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide strike initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

ASUU made this known in a communication addressed to its branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators on Monday.

According to ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke, university lecturers across the country are to participate in the strike as members of the congress.

“The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action starting Monday, 3rd June 2024, due to the government’s failure to finalize the renegotiation of the minimum wage for Nigerian workers and the reversal of the hike in electricity tariffs.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress.

“Consequently, branch chairpersons are to mobilize all members to participate in the strike action. Yours in the struggle,” the communique read.

