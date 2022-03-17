News

ASUU: FUTA Announces Closure Of School

Damola Areo12 hours ago
143
FUTA

In view of the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the subsequent cessation of academic and related activities, the Vice Chancellor, in consultation with the Management, has authorized the closure of the University with effect from Thursday, March 17th, 2022 until further notice.

All students who are still residing in halls of residence are hereby advised to move out within 24 hours.

Students are enjoined to keep tab of the situation while information relating to resumption of academic activities will be communicated via extant channels at the appropriate time.

Management wishes students safe journey to their various destinations.

