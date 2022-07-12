ASUU: Ahmed Musa Slams Politicians With Kids Schooling Abroad

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, on Tuesday, posed a question to Ngerian politicians who have thir children schooling abroad.

According to him, their action showed that they didn’t believe in the system of the country they are running.

He said this while photos showing Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State during his son’s graduation ceremony in the UK while many Nigerian students have been at home for months over the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Posting on Instagram, he said, “What a Shame”.

In the writeup, Ahmed Musa said, “To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike?

“Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in”. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. e no day touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una”