Assist Flood Victims, Soludo’s Wife Urges Citizens

Anambra Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo has called on good-spirited individuals, community and religious leaders and political representatives to reach out to those taking shelter at different holding centres across the state.

The governor’s wife, who stated this in Awka said that even though the government is at the front of bringing solace to people displaced by flood, the period also calls for a collective show of compassion, from everyone who understands the imperative and universality of love.

Mrs Soludo, explained that there is no better time for the Anambra spirit of fraternity, love and charity to manifest than now, stating that the people in the holding camps are all a unit representation of ndi Anambra in need of love.

She reemphasized her concern about the welfare of pregnant and nursing women and children in the centres, especially as it concerns hygiene and general health habits, and appealed to caregivers in the temporary shelters to do more in those areas.

The governor’s wife, while commending those who have already visited the camps, urged other well-meaning persons to also borrow a leaf out the book.

Mrs Soludo further stated that the state government is doing everything within available resources to help those that have been affected by the disaster and promised to lend her support where necessary.