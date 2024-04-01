Assembly Commission: Zulum Appoints Chair, Commissioners, Others

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of the Chairman, 2 permanent commissioners and 3 non-commissioned members for Borno State House of Assembly Service Commission.

According to the statement released by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijani, on Monday, Zulum approved the appointments as follows:

Chairman: Ali Bulama Yaajiwa

Permanent Commissioners:

1. Hon. Rawa Goni Bukar

2. Hon. Mohammed Saleh Banga

Non-Commissioned Members

1. Hon. Bukar Mallam Bura

2. Hon. Alifa Dikwa

3. Hon. Dala Mutah

The statement added that Zulum appointed Hon. Rawa Goni Bukar, Hon. Bukar Mallam Bura and Hon. Alifa Dikwa for the second term tenure while Hon. Mohammed Saleh Banga and Hon. Dala Mutah for the first term tenure.

The SSG noted that the appointment is by the powers conferred on Governor Zulum by section 198 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement, however, added that all the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Borno State House of Assembly.

Zulum while congratulating the appointees, expects from them the highest commitment and dedication.