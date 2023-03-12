Assault On Officers Won’t Be Tolerated – Delta Police

The Delta State Police Command has said it will not tolerate any attack on its officer while performing their lawful duties.

This was after a Naval rating, Kevwe Ejaita, alongside two others had an altercation with one of the policemen posted as Station Guards at the security barrier in front of the Police Station.

According to a statement signed by the state command spokesman, Bright Edafe, the Navalr ating returned with other Naval officers to attack the policeman whom they left injured.

Edafe said, “Surprisingly, on 09/03/2023, the said Kevwe Ejaita, returned to the station with about fifteen other naval ratings, attacked the police sergeant (name withheld) with whom he had an altercation the previous day, tore his uniform and inflicted injuries on his face.

“The DPO Enerhen Division promptly responded with his men, and the attack was successfully repelled while the said Kevwe Ejaita, who was the arrowhead of the group, was arrested. The Naval authority in Warri on being informed of the situation detailed a team of Naval Police personnel to proceed to the Division. The arrested Naval Rating was released to the navy authority on request for necessary disciplinary action. The injured police sergeant was taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

“Meanwhile, the command and the leadership of Nigerian Navy in the state have taken steps to avert a reoccurrence.

“The Commissioner of police Delta State Police Command CP Ari Muhammed Ali, while condemning the act by the Naval Ratings, appreciates members of the public for their concern. He, therefore, warned in strong terms that assault on police officers while performing their lawful duties by anyone will not be tolerated and advised residents of the state to learn to seek redress through the established channels rather than adopting self-help option by taking the law into their hands.”