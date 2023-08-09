ASR Africa Donates 25 Operational Vehicles To NDLEA

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has generously contributed 25 modern operational vehicles to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), aimed at enhancing the agency’s operational effectiveness throughout Nigeria. This donation is a part of the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant, which has been established as a security-focused intervention initiative. Its primary objective is to furnish the agency with crucial assistance, enabling the augmentation of its operational capabilities and reach.

ASR Africa’s Security Sector Support grant was initially unveiled to provide backing for security operations conducted by Nigeria’s Armed Forces and various other security organizations nationwide.

Recipients of this grant encompass a range of entities, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Customs and Immigration agencies, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

During the presentation ceremony of the vehicle keys and relevant documents to Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, emphasized that Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, holds a strong commitment to philanthropy. This initiative reflects his aspiration to uplift and restore the lives and dignity of individuals across Africa.

Dr. Ubon expressed gratitude to the NDLEA leadership for their collaborative efforts, which expedited the realization of this project. Furthermore, he highlighted that these operational vehicles would greatly facilitate the NDLEA in executing its mission to combat drug-related crimes within the nation.

According to Dr. Ubon Udoh, “We are very pleased to be here. I want to start by appreciating you and your team for all the collaborations to make this day a reality. This is a testament to your tenacity and will to ensure this handover happens within a short time.

“I want to thank you all for the work you do. This agency has made a very giant stride under your leadership and this is a testament to the quality of your team. On behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, we are presenting you with 25 state-of-the-art operational vehicles to aid the work you do across the country and I can assure you on his behalf that this is just the beginning of better things to come”.