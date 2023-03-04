Aso Rock Chapel Will Be Closed For Four Years – Okowa

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lamented that the chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years because of the success of the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress.

Okowa, the current governor of Delta State, said this when he addressed Isoko Church Leaders Council at God’s Fountain of Life Mission, Oleh, Isoko South local government area of the state.

The governor pleaded with the people, stating that it was time for people to truly pray and to encourage the church of Christ to continue to pray.

“I believe that this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God so that His will be done in our state and in Nigeria. This is the time for us to rise up in faith and not time to mourn. The church must be prayerful, cautious and have to think from inside.

“It is my prayer that the chapel in Government House, Asaba, will remain to the glory of God,” the governor said, adding that the church should continue to pray for the state and nation.

On the outcome of last Saturday’s elections, Okowa said the exercise was compromised, adding that the outcome of the election was not the will of God.

“We saw the manipulation of the election coming and the church of Christ prayed against the situation which we have just found ourselves” Okowa said.