Asisat Oshoala Wins Golden Boot With Barcelona Female Team

Despite missing a number of top-flight matches due to injuries, Asisat Oshoala has won the golden Boot after scoring 20 goals.

The 27-year-old Super falcons forward achieved the feat after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances and will share the award with Brazilian Geyse Ferreira who also managed 20 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid.

The award was confirmed on Sunday after Barcelona finished the season with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid. In the game that saw both teams reduced to ten players, Oshoala was introduced in the 63rd minute but she could not add to her tally of goals.

Oshoala switched to Barcelona in July 2019 from Arsenal, for whom she made 13 league appearances in total, scoring two goals.

In topping the chart, she became the first Nigerian to achieve the feat. Her goals also helped Barcelona to win the league title unbeaten with 30 wins in 30 games.

Barcelona and Oshoala will now shift their focus to the uefa women’s championships league final where they face Lyon on May 21.