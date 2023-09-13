Ashleigh Plumptre Signs with Al-Ittihad

…A New Chapter Begins for Super Falcons Defender

Ashleigh Plumptre, the talented Super Falcons defender, has officially confirmed her next club – Al-Ittihad.

Plumptre took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans and followers, alongside a captivating video unveiling.

With enthusiasm in her words, she wrote: “Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad. Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues… It’s more than football.”

Plumptre’s transition to Al-Ittihad follows her status as a free agent, having left Leicester City when her contract expired. While she was linked with Manchester United, Plumptre made her intentions clear to pursue an international venture, and her choice of Al-Ittihad reflects her ambition to broaden her horizons in the football world.

As Plumptre embarks on this exciting new chapter in her career, her fans eagerly await her contributions to Al-Ittihad and her continued journey of growth both on and off the pitch.