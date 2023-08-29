Asari Dokubo Pays Ganduje Congratulatory Visit In Abuja

A former Niger Delta has visited the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to congratulate him on his new position.

The ruling party, in a post on its X, formerly known as Twitter handle, said: “The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja.”

Ganduje was elected as the APC national chairman three weeks ago.