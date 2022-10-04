Asari Dokubo Mocks Obidients With AK-47, Says Tinubu’ll Defeat Obi

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has mocked Obidients, a name used to describe the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a video showing him wielding an AK-47, Dokubo slammed the two million man march held for Obi in Delta, stating that the crowd turn out couldn’t have been up to two million because they were in a 15 thousand capacity stadium.

On Obi, Dokubo stated that he failed as Governor of Anambra State with nothing to show, adding that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would win the presidential election in 2023.

“Two million-man match in a fifteen thousand capacity stadium? In fifteen thousand capacity stadium and you held a 2 million-man match? You people should stop lying. Why not show us a stadium filed with 15 thousand people, we’ll accept it.

“Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke. Presenting Obi as a candidate is what any rational human being should not even think about. Presenting Obi as a candidate, a man who failed in Anambra. Nothing to show for in Anambra and that is the best Igbos can present.

“I feel sorry for Igbos. Anybody who talks you abuse them…you can’t abuse me. You can’t do me anything. If you come I go pursue you. Me na Tinubu I dey o. Na Tinubu go win this election o. Obi self no go carry third. I be coward? I dey here.”