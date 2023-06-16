Asari Dokubo Accuses Military Of Fueling Oil Theft

Alarming Revelations: Nigerian Military’s Role in Oil Theft Exposed

Prominent Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, has made a startling revelation, accusing the Nigerian military of being responsible for a staggering 99 percent of oil theft in the country.

This shocking allegation came to light following a private meeting between Dokubo and President Bola Tinubu, held in the President’s office on Friday.

Promises of Investigation: President Tinubu Pledges to Address Oil Bunkering

During the meeting, President Tinubu assured Dokubo that he would launch a thorough investigation into the allegations of large-scale oil bunkering orchestrated by notorious naval commanders who serve as kingpins in this illicit trade.

The President further vowed to take decisive action to put an end to this shameful act that has plagued the nation.

Unmasking the Powerful Cabals: Dokubo’s Determination to Confront Corruption

In a resolute tone, Dokubo exposed the existence of powerful cabals operating from the heart of Abuja, orchestrating and profiting from the rampant oil theft.

He expressed his unwavering determination to challenge these influential forces, emphasizing that their reign of corruption is about to come to an end.

Dokubo boldly stated that many individuals involved in these illicit activities would soon find themselves marching to Kuje Prison.

Furthermore, Dokubo volunteered to mobilize his dedicated group of followers, commonly referred to as “his boys,” to actively assist in combating this evil.

With their assistance, he aims to halt the nefarious activities that have plagued the nation’s oil sector for far too long.