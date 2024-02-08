Asake Wins at 2024 MOBO Awards

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, widely known as Asake, emerged triumphant as the Best African Artist of the Year at the prestigious 2024 MOBO Awards held in Sheffield, United Kingdom. His victory at Wednesday night’s ceremony saw him surpass fellow Nigerian contenders including Davido, Ayra Starr, and Rema, as well as Grammy-winning South African artist Tyla.

Asake’s achievement adds his name to the esteemed list of Nigerian luminaries such as 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, who have previously secured the coveted Best African Act accolade at the MOBO Awards.

In another celebration of Nigerian talent, singer Limoblaze clinched the Best Gospel Act award, while British-Nigerian rapper Tunde was honored with the Best New Artist title.

The UK’s own Central Cee emerged as a standout, claiming two prestigious awards for Best Male Act and Song of the Year with his track ‘Sprinter,’ featuring British-Nigerian rapper Dave.

Internationally renowned artists Drake and 21 Savage jointly received the Best International Act award, underscoring the global reach and influence of the MOBO Awards. Additionally, legendary group Soul II Soul was recognized with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award, marking their enduring contribution to the music industry.