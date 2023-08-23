Arts Minister Plans Theme Song For Nigeria

Hannatu Musa-Musawa, the Minister overseeing Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, has issued an invitation to songwriters and musical artists from all six geopolitical regions to create a unifying theme song for the nation.

Expressing one of her primary goals, she emphasized the importance of having a dedicated national theme song.

The Minister conveyed that this song would play a pivotal role in bolstering the sense of faith among the populace towards the Nigerian endeavor.

A statement released on Tuesday by the Minister’s Media Office revealed that she made this announcement shortly after commencing her official duties.

“The Minister pointed out that one of her key plans in the immediate is to have a *National theme Song for the Nigerian brand. She, therefore encouraged Nigerian Song Writers and Music Artistes from the Six Geopolitical Zones of the Country to begin to think in that direction, ” it partly read.

The Minister maintained that the Country can no longer be associated with negativity such as poverty, fraud, terrorism, and other forms of criminality.

“To change the nation’s image positively beyond the shores of this country will require the collective support of all well-meaning Nigerians, ” she added.

She added that efforts would be made to ensure that Nigeria earns foreign exchange through arts.

Musa-Musawa said, “The Nigerian creative industry has come of age and it is time to project it in a new exportable dimension for improved foreign earnings. Nigerians should expect innovative and inspiring concepts that will drive and support this Sector in the coming weeks. “