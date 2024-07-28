Sports

Arteta Sets Ambitious Target for Premier League Title

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
72

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has set a formidable target for his team, stating that they need at least 114 points to clinch the 2024/25 Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

Arteta made this declaration following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at SoFi Stadium on Sunday morning. This win highlights the Gunners’ strong preparation for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on last season’s narrow miss, where Arsenal fell short of Manchester City in the title race, Arteta emphasized the high standards required to surpass their rivals. The manager’s ambitious points target underscores his determination to push Arsenal to new heights and secure the coveted Premier League trophy.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
72

Related Articles

Kelechi Iheanacho

Sevilla Agree Deal to Sign Iheanacho

15 hours ago
Osimhen, Napoli

Napoli Admits Mistake in Retaining Osimhen

15 hours ago

Tottenham Sign Young Talent Yang Min-hyuk

15 hours ago

3 Division Team Wins at Annual Polo Tournament in Bauchi

16 hours ago