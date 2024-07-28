Arteta Sets Ambitious Target for Premier League Title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has set a formidable target for his team, stating that they need at least 114 points to clinch the 2024/25 Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

Arteta made this declaration following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at SoFi Stadium on Sunday morning. This win highlights the Gunners’ strong preparation for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on last season’s narrow miss, where Arsenal fell short of Manchester City in the title race, Arteta emphasized the high standards required to surpass their rivals. The manager’s ambitious points target underscores his determination to push Arsenal to new heights and secure the coveted Premier League trophy.