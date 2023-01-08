Sports

Arteta Reacts To Criticism Of Touchline Displays

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, has responded to the criticism he has been getting for his actions on the sidelines.

The Spaniard stated that he will only alter his strategy if he deems it essential.

Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, two former Premier League players, have criticized Arteta for the Spaniard’s antics.

Arsenal are currently leading the league, five points clear of Manchester City, the defending champion.

Throughout Tuesday’s scoreless draw with Newcastle, Arteta could be often seen racing to the fourth official.

Shearer claimed that the manager’s actions may be harmful to his players.

“If I think I have to change something, believe me, I will look in the mirror and change it,” Arteta told the press on Saturday.

“I will always try to be better. Whatever I do, if it is tomorrow or the next day, is to make the club stronger, my players better, play better and win.

“People can have their opinions. I try to do my best for this football club.”

