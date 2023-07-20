Arteta Hails Havertz Quality

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed delight at the thought of the quality new signing Kai Havertz will bring to his squad next season.

Havertz scored the last goal when Arsenal defeated MLS All Stars 5-0 in a preseason friendly match in Washington.

Speaking after the game, Arteta told Apple TV: “Havertz gives us something very different with his quality and size. When you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man.

“So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking-midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”