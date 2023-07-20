Arteta Hails Arsenal’s 5-0 Win Against MLS All Stars

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed his side after their 5-0 win against MLS All Stars in Washington.

Arsenal got the lead through Gabriel Jesus which was doubled by Leandro Trossard before Jorginho made it three.

Gabriel Martinelli made it four while Kai Havertz ended the game 5-0.

Arteta, speaking on what was a physical match, told Apple TV: “I want it as competitive as I possibly can.

“We knew that they were an opposition in the middle of their season, they are really fit at the moment.

“We suffered in certain moments with the heat and conditions and having to adapt to the pitch as well, but that’s the start of the process in pre-season.