Arteta Gives Injury Update on Martinelli, Saka

Following Arsenal’s resounding 6-0 victory against Sheffield United in the Premier League, manager Mikel Arteta has offered insight into the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who played pivotal roles in the record-breaking win.

Both Martinelli and Saka started the match and made significant contributions, with each winger involved in two goals during Arsenal’s commanding first-half performance.

The match saw Martin Odegaard netting Arsenal’s opener early on, followed by Saka’s instrumental play down the right wing, resulting in an own goal by Blades defender Jayden Bogle.

Martinelli then extended Arsenal’s lead with a deflected strike before assisting Kai Havertz for the Gunners’ third goal of the evening.

Saka, displaying his versatility, notched his second assist by setting up Declan Rice for Arsenal’s fifth goal before the halftime whistle.

“[Saka] was feeling a bit sick. As well we have Fabio who we needed to give minutes,” Arteta told Sky Sports in a post-match interview.

“We had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli. He had a little cut in his foot, so we need to see how it is.”

On a positive note, midfielder Thomas Partey came on as a second-half substitute to make his first appearance for Arsenal since October 8 after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

“Today, obviously Thomas is available to play a certain amount of minutes. This was his first minutes after four months. Then like anybody he’ll need to earn the right to play more minutes,” said Arteta.

“I’m really happy with the players that played, really happy to get some players back after a long time, like Fabio [Vieira], like Thomas [Partey] and then maintain the momentum.

“Now [the focus is on] Brentford. We enjoy that today and tomorrow it’s Brentford, Brentford, Brentford and keep going.”