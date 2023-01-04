Arteta Furious As Newcastle Hold Arsenal

As the Premier League leaders were held to a painful 0-0 draw by Newcastle on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta lamented that Arsenal had been denied two “scandalous penalties.”

After Jacob Murphy used his arm to block a cross in the penalty area in the dying seconds of stoppage time, Arteta was incensed that Arsenal’s claim for a penalty kick was denied.

The Arsenal manager also took issue with Dan Burn for pulling the shirt of Gabriel, an Arsenal defender, in the area earlier in the second half.

If a penalty had been given for either occasion, Newcastle would have been punished harshly, but Arteta thought Arsenal had been duped.

“Extremely proud of my players. The way we played, dominated the game. We had so many situations. And then had two scandalous penalties,” Arteta said.

“There were two penalties. It’s very simple. I’m talking about what I’ve seen. It was two scandalous penalties.”

Of the second penalty call, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added: “Obviously at that stage of the game you’re thinking ‘god no, the lads have given so much’ and that would have been a travesty for us.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty but you just never know.”

Intriguingly, Arsenal’s next two league games have tense matchups with Tottenham and Manchester United.

“We lacked an extra touch or movement to finish these chances. But when you cannot win, you cannot lose and we kept a clean sheet,” Arteta said.