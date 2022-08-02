Sports

Arsenal Won’t Make EPL Top Four – Keane

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Roy Keane

Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, has said Arsenal will not finish in top four of the Premier League this season.

He said the club will struggle as he expressed the believe that Manchester United and Tottenham will fair better than the London side.

“I think last season was their big opportunity [to return to the Champions League],” the former Manchester United captain told Sky Bet.

“They blew it, they got into a great position, four, five games to go in the season, you think they’re in pole position and they blew it.

“So you wouldn’t be putting any bets on Arsenal to finish top four next season, because of the other teams.

“Manchester United will get better, you’d thought. Tottenham will be stronger, so you can’t see it for Arsenal, a big set-back.

“There’s still a softness to the group. There’s a softness to them, even the two centre-halves, they’re not convincing.”

