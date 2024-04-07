Arsenal Top EPL After Win Against Brighton

Arsenal propelled themselves to the forefront of the Premier League standings with a commanding 3-0 victory over Brighton, seizing the top spot from Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side showcased their dominance with goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard, clinching a vital win that puts them one point ahead of their title rivals.

The Gunners, in scintillating form having won 10 of their last 11 league fixtures, asserted their authority early on at the Amex Stadium. However, it was a penalty that broke the deadlock, with Saka coolly converting after Gabriel Jesus was brought down in the box by Tariq Lamptey.

Arsenal’s lead was doubled shortly after the hour mark when Havertz tapped in a Jorginho cross, before Trossard added a third with a delicate chip.

Meanwhile, in the early kick-off, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne stole the show with a brace, guiding his team to a 4-2 triumph over Crystal Palace. Erling Haaland also added to City’s tally with his 19th league goal of the season.

As the Premier League title race intensifies, Liverpool is set to face Manchester United in what promises to be another thrilling chapter, adding further intrigue to an already captivating season.