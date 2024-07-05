Arsenal Reach Agreement on Calafiori

Arsenal have reached an agreement on personal terms with Riccardo Calafiori, securing the defender’s contract until June 2029. Discussions between Arsenal and Bologna regarding the transfer fee are ongoing, with Bologna’s asking price set at approximately €50 million.

The transfer negotiations also involve FC Basel, who stand to receive 50% of any sale amount exceeding €4.5 million. Basel is closely monitoring the situation, though no final agreement has been reached.

Calafiori’s potential move to the Premier League comes as Arsenal looks to strengthen its squad. The Italian left-back, currently with Bologna, has been a standout performer, drawing interest from top European clubs.

Both Arsenal and Bologna are keen to finalize the transfer swiftly, with Calafiori expected to add significant depth and versatility to Mikel Arteta’s defensive options. The 21-year-old has been praised for his defensive skills and ability to contribute to offensive plays, making him a valuable asset for the Gunners.

As negotiations continue, Arsenal fans eagerly await confirmation of the transfer, hopeful that Calafiori’s arrival will bolster the team’s performance in the upcoming season. The deal, if concluded, would reflect Arsenal’s ambition to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.