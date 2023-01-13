Arsenal Looks To Bring Jinx Against Totenham

Prior to Sunday’s north London derby, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claims his team is in a “very good emotional condition” as they seek to revenge their humiliating loss to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

In May of last year, as Arsenal sought to earn a top-four berth, they were defeated 3-0 by Spurs, who went on to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

According to Arteta, there were many lessons to be learned from that game.

“We haven’t won there (at the new stadium), and that’s the challenge we have ahead of us,” he said. “We are in a different place. We have to show that playing the way we want to play.”

The Spaniard, whose team beat Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates earlier this season, said his players were relaxed ahead of Sunday’s clash.

“I think the players are in a really good emotional state,” he said. “We are excited, we are enjoying playing together and we are in a good position.

“So we have to improve a lot of the things we still have to do, and we have to maintain the things that have taken us this far.”

The league’s top team, Arsenal, who leads Manchester City by five points, hasn’t defeated Spurs on the road since 2014, which was five years before their opponents went into their new stadium.

“Obviously the way we have performed and the results that we have got confidence-wise puts us in a good position,” he said.

“But then it’s something that you have to show in every single match, every opponent and especially every away game brings big challenges and this is no different. We have to prove that we are good enough to go there, play our way and win the match.”

Arteta admitted Arsenal were “trying to improve” the squad in the January transfer window but would not speak about Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk at his pre-match press conference.

Reports say a big-money deal for the 22-year-old is close.

“We cannot talk about any other players,” said Arteta. “There is some interest in things we’d like to do to improve the team, because we are a bit short in certain areas with the injuries we’ve (picked up).

“We are trying as a club. We are determined to try to improve the team in every window and that’s what we’re trying to do.”