Arrest Perpetrators of Plateau Christmas Eve Attack, ECOWA Tells FG

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the gruesome terrorist attacks across communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, North Central Nigeria.

Concise News reported that the attacks occurred on 24 December 2023, resulting in the massacre of nearly 200 persons and destruction of property.

In a statement on Saturday, ECOWAS said the attacks demonstrated “the callousness, insensitivity and total disregard of the sanctity of human life on part of the perpetrators of the heinous act”.

The Commission further expressed profound condolences to the bereaved, wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, and conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to the Government and People of Nigeria.

“The ECOWAS Commission calls on the Government to intensify ongoing efforts to identify and bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice. It reassures the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of its unalloyed commitment to accompanying the country in on-going efforts towards promoting peaceful co-existence and ridding our Community of the scourge of terrorism, violent extremism and banditry,” the statement added.