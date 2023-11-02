Arrest Officers Who Brutalized Ajaero, Falana Tells IGP

Human rights activist Femi Falana has urged Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that the officers responsible for the alleged brutalization of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero are arrested and prosecuted. Falana’s statement came in response to the police’s denial of Ajaero’s arrest during the NLC’s rally in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday.

The police had explained that Ajaero was not arrested but was instead taken away when miscreants hijacked the NLC Trade Union rally in Owerri. Falana, however, pointed out several loopholes in the police’s explanation.

He questioned why the police failed to arrest the miscreants who brutalized the NLC President in their presence. Falana’s call for the arrest and prosecution of the responsible officers underscores the need for accountability and justice in cases of alleged police brutality.

The incident involving Joe Ajaero highlights the ongoing concerns about the treatment of activists and protesters in Nigeria. Human rights advocates like Falana continue to play a crucial role in holding law enforcement accountable for their actions and ensuring that the rights of citizens are protected.

He said: “The police version of the brutalisation of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajero is full of loopholes.

“Why did the police allow Comrade Ajero to be brutalised by the so-called miscreants? In other words, why did the police not protect him from the violent attack?

“So the police who witnessed the attack without making any arrest suddenly turned round to take the victim to the police clinic. The members of the public who decried the barbaric attack took pictures, which exposed the misleading version of the police.

“It is disturbing that the police justified the action of the so-called miscreants by saying that Comrade Ajero has disobeyed the order of a court. Why did the police not allow the court to purge Comrade Ajero of contempt of court?

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and ensure that the police officers who brutalised the NLC President are prosecuted without any delay.”