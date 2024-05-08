Army Withdraws Troops from Okuama Community

The Nigerian Army has withdrawn its troops from Okuama community in Delta State weeks after their invasion in search of killers of military officers who died in the community.

This was disclosed by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State who said he got the information from the Chief of Army Staff.

The governor then reveal that the people of Okuama can now safely return to their homes and begin the process of reintegration and rebuilding of their homes.

In a statement, he said, My Dear Good People of Delta State.

I have the pleasure to announce to you that upon many deliberations and collaborations between the State Government and the Military Leadership, the Nigerian Army has agreed to withdraw its Officers and men from Okuama. I spoke with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Monday, 6th of May, and as at today, 8 of May, 2024, the Military have withdrawn from Okuama. With this development, the people of Okuama can now safely return to their homes and begin the process of reintegration and rebuilding their homes.

I want to express my deep and profound gratitude to Mr. President, the COAS, and the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army for their understanding and cooperation. In my engagements with them, they demonstrated the highest level of concern and care for the plight of the displaced persons. To God be the glory that we have achieved an amicable resolution.

I also extend my gratitude to members of the National Assembly, distinguished Nigerians, our traditional rulers, and other leaders of thought who stood with us in our travails. Your words of encouragement and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Let me assure all Deltans and residents in the state that this administration is irrevocably committed to enhanced peace and security in the state as contained in our MORE agenda. It is also pertinent to point out that matters of security are better handled with tact, wisdom, and patience; it is not meant to be a subject of daily media discuss as some would have wanted.

As the people of Okuama start the process of returning to their homes, I pledge the commitment of the Delta State Government to make that process smooth and seamless. After a personal assessment of the community on 20th of April, 2024, we have since commenced setting up an Internally Displaced Persons camp at Ewu to serve as transition to aid their rehabilitation. We shall render all the necessary assistance they need to enable them settle down quickly and joyfully in Okuama.