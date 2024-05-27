Army Withdraws from Banex Complex in Abuja

Army personnel have withdrawn from the Banex shopping complex in Abuja’s Wuse 2 area, a source confirmed on Monday. The withdrawal occurred approximately 30 minutes prior to the report.

A shop owner, requesting anonymity, revealed that a meeting between the management of the complex and shop owners is currently underway.

“The military men left about 30 minutes ago, and the management is meeting with shop owners inside one of the compounds,” the source stated.

Regarding the meeting’s agenda, the shop owner mentioned, “They are discussing the modality of functioning. At the moment, we are hopeful that the place will reopen soon. I am waiting until the end of the meeting for more details.”