Headline

Army Withdraws from Banex Complex in Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi10 mins ago
16

Army personnel have withdrawn from the Banex shopping complex in Abuja’s Wuse 2 area, a source confirmed on Monday. The withdrawal occurred approximately 30 minutes prior to the report.

A shop owner, requesting anonymity, revealed that a meeting between the management of the complex and shop owners is currently underway.

“The military men left about 30 minutes ago, and the management is meeting with shop owners inside one of the compounds,” the source stated.

Regarding the meeting’s agenda, the shop owner mentioned, “They are discussing the modality of functioning. At the moment, we are hopeful that the place will reopen soon. I am waiting until the end of the meeting for more details.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 mins ago
16

Related Articles

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

FG to Launch Home Delivery of Passports in June

1 day ago
Sanusi

Emir Sanusi’s Son Criticizes Bayero Amid Kano Royal Dispute

1 day ago

We Must Prevent Children from Losing Their Identity – Oluremi Tinubu

1 day ago
Tinubu

Tinubu to Inaugurate Projects to Mark One Year In Office

1 day ago