Army to Probe Female Officer’s Claim of Maltreatment

The Nigerian Army has promised to investigate the “unprofessional conduct” of a female soldier in mufti, who claimed to have been maltreated by some senior officers.

In a statement , the army said it “is instructive to state that considering the gravity of the allegations, NA as a disciplined force will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.”

The statement was signed by the Director Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu.

It read in part, “It is crucial to point out that contrary to the claims made in the video, the soldier in question has not exhausted the laid down procedure for seeking redress in the NA. This is aside Human Rights and Gender Desks established in Army Headquarters and across NA formations, where complaints about human rights and gender issues are also entertained. The NA remains a professional force that self regulates and conducts its activities in adherence to established rules and ethics, while upholding the highest standards of discipline amongst personnel. We therefore encourage all personnel to always utilize the established channels for addressing grievances and concerns as a member of a noble and disciplined force.

“We assure the general public that the NA as an institution is committed to upholding the integrity and morals of its personnel and as such appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

“We urge the public to allow the investigative process to take its course and refrain from making hasty judgments. The NA remains dedicated to serving our nation with honor and integrity.”