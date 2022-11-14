Army To Deepen Discipline Among Personnel

The Executive Governor of Sokoto state, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of the Nigerian Army(NA) to deepen discipline amongst personnel to generally enhance their conduct, particularly during engagements in internal security operations.

Governor Tambuwal gave the charge today Monday 14 November 2022, while declaring open the Second RSMs Convention 2022, with the theme, “Capacity Building for Regimental Sergeant Majors in the Nigerian Army for Enhanced Regimentation” held at the Headquarters 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto state.

He emphasised, that the continous involvement of the NA in internal security operations has necessitated troops’ regular interaction with the civil populace, thus, bringing their conduct under scrutiny.

The Governor added that the RSMs must therefore effectively carry out their critical role of entrenching regimentation and discipline in the NA.

He stated that the recent onslaught against banditry is creating enabling atmosphere for socio-economic activities in the state. Gov Tambuwal commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS)for promoting capacity development, professionalism and welfare of personnel in the NA.

Noting that the convention is pivotal to capacity building for RSMs, whom he described as custodians of discipline and regimentation in the NA, the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya charged them to be conversant with all ethics, customs and traditions of the NA, as well as be up to date with Army’s engagements in internal security operations, Counter terrorism and Insurgency, amongst other operations.

He expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the confidence he continues to repose on the NA in carrying out its constitutional roles. Gen Yahaya also showered encomiums on the Government and people of Sokoto state for their cooperation and support to the NA as well as other military and security agencies in the state.

In his remarks to the participants, the Chief of Administration (Army) Maj Gen Wilson Ali urged them to ensure that knowledge and skills imbibed in the convention are employed to enhance both their professional and routine engagements.

One of the Resource persons at the convention, Brig Gen Dele Arogundade, a Chartered Emotional Intelligence professional in the Nigerian Army, gave a talk on “Emotional Intelligence and Leadership in the Nigerian Army: The Role of Regimental Sergeant Majors”.

The RSMs Convention aims at sharpening the skills and competences of RSMs, as custodians of regimentation and discipline in the NA.

Highlights of the event were the decoration of the GOC 8 Division, Maj Gen Uwem Bassey with the newly approved Lanyard and insignia of the Division by the COAS. The commissioning of residential quarters for RSMs of 48 Engineers and 58 Signal Brigades.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the event were the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Maj Gen Stevenson Olabanji, the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, the Provost Marshal (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba, the Chief of Military Intelligence (Army)Maj Gen Ibrahim Salihu.