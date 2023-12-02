Army Solves Decade-Long Water Problem in Alamala Community

As part of the Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities for Exercise STILL WATERS III, the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu on 30th November 2023 commissioned a solar powered borehole in Alamala, the host community of the Brigade.

The commissioning ceremony took place opposite Roman Catholic Mission Church, Alamala in Abeokuta North LGA of Ogun state.

The project was carried out in fulfilment of the request of a borehole made by the Baale of Alamala during the Brigade Commander’s visit on 20th September 2023 where the Baale complained of the challenge of water faced by the Community.

Brig Gen Aminu in his remarks stated that the project is part of the activities undertaken by the Brigade to improve on the existing civil military cooperation within the Brigade Area of Responsibilit.

Chief Adeyemi Akeem Atanda, the Baale of Alamala while delivering vote of thanks, stated that the community appreciated the Commander for making the project a reality and extended immense gratitude on behalf of the community to the Brigade Commander, assuring him that the borehole will be put to good use.

Similarly, the Commander also flagged off free medical outreach at Owode Town Hall in Yewa South LGA of Ogun state which targeted about 1,000 beneficiaries. Activities for the medical outreach included free medical consultations, general body and BP check, testing of blood sugar, eye test distribution of mosquito nets as well as issue of reading glasses amongst others.

In his remarks, the Oba of Owode, Chief Oba (Rev) Akindele ably represented by Chief Nojeeb expressed his gratitude to the Commander for choosing Owode to conduct the medical outreach.