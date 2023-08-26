Army Sensitises Troops On Conduct At Checkpoints

The Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has organized a sensitisation lectures for troops deployed at various roadblocks and checkpoints within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The military has been involved in manning checkpoint across the country due to insecurity which has threatened the sovereignty of the country.

Despite the numerous advantage of military checkpoint, there has been series of complaints from the civil populace on the unprofessional conducts of troops at military checkpoints which negates the aim of setting up the checkpoint.

Roadblocks and checkpoint are mainly security measures implemented by the authorities to monitor and control the movement of vehicle and people in a particular area.

They serve various purposes including law enforcement, security and traffic management. To this end, a 3 days Sensitisation Lecture which was held from 22 – 24 August 2023 was organized to re-orient and educate troops on the global best practices of roadblock and checkpoints in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Command Philosophy which is “To Transform the NA into a Well trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment”.

During, the sensitization lecture series of topics ranging from; Types of Road blocks, Principles of road blocks, Importance of professional act of Soldiers at military checkpoint. Others are Implication of Extortion and Punishment to be awarded to erring personal was discussed.

The general public is therefore advised to desist from giving gratification to soldiers at checkpoints and report cases of misconduct by troops to the appropriate authorities. The Division will continue to carry out it assigned and constitutional role in line with global best practices.