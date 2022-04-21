Army Seeks More Support From religious Organisations

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Waidi Shaibu on Wednesday 20 April, 2022 urged religious organizations to continue to pray for troops to remain resilient and dogged in the discharge of their professional duties in the ongoing Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism Operation in the Northeast.

The GOC made this call when he received clergies of the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri led by Most Reverend Dr. Oliver Dashe Doeme in his office.

While emphasizing on the negative effects of war, Maj Gen Shaibu mentioned the need for ‘a spiritual line of efforts’ and prayers for troops by religious leaders. He further thanked the team leader for their continuous spiritual support and making out time to visit the Division.

While commending the GOC for the peace experienced within the Division’s Area of Responsibility, Most Reverend Dr. Oliver expressed optimism in the Division’s readiness and commitment in ending terrorism in the Northeast stating that “terrorism in the region will soon be a thing of the past”.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of souvenir, signing of visitors book, group photograph and prayers for the Nigerian Army.