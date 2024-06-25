Army Rubbishes Video Alleging Recruitment of Jihadists

The Nigerian Army has rubbished a video suggesting that it is recruiting Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists.

The footage, which is circulating on social media, also portrayed an officer calling on Muslim young men to join the military to protect and propagate Islam.

The Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, described the video as false.

The statement partly read, “Considering the gravity of these falsehood, the NA wishes to clearly state that the narrative depicted in the footage is not in any instance a reflection of the true values and standards of the NA, as it is targeted at sparking palpable anxiety and fear, sowing discord and mistrust amongst our personnel, eroding public confidence in the integrity of the NA, particularly among Christian and non-Muslim communities, who might feel their lives and faith are under threat, and ultimately engender religious crisis in the country.

“The NA remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and impartiality as an institution devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry. Our operational and administrative processes and actions are guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ethnicity or religious sentiments.

“We, therefore, urge the public to dismiss this misleading report, which evidently stems from a misconception and lack of understanding about NA’s Standing Operating Procedures (SOP).

“It is crucial to reiterate that any deviation from the NA’s SOP is met with appropriate disciplinary action, regardless of the personnel’s religious affiliation.

“We call on all citizens to rise above these divisive tactics and stand united. The strength of Nigeria lies in her unity in diversity, and it is this unique national strength and trait that the NA seeks to protect while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities. We will remain undaunted in upholding these principles in the face of any challenge.

“The NA remains committed to serving and protecting all Nigerians, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations. Let us work together to maintain the peace and unity of our great nation.”