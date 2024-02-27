Army Rewards Personnel for Rejecting Bribes from Cattle Rustlers

Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has rewarded eight personnel of the Special Task Force for rejecting a 1.5million bribe from suspected cattle rustlers in Plateau State.

The eight personnel, deployed at OPSH Sector 4 intercepted 30 rustled cows at Bisichi checkpoint in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State. The cattle belonging to one Shehu Umar, rustled in Mangu were being transported to an undisclosed location when intercepted by own troops on stop and search operation. The occupants of the vehicle Anas Usman 20 years and Gyang Cholly 42 years immediately approached the troops in a bid to bribe them and secure security pass for the stolen cattle. The monetary plea was rejected and the suspects arrested as well as the money offered for the bribe.

The commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Abubakar while presenting cash reward to the distinguished personnel, urged other security personnel to continually exemplify good conduct and bravery in the discharge of their responsibilities. Represented by the Chief of Staff OPSH, Brigadier General MO Agi, the commander further charged them to emulate the excellent conduct of the eight personnel.