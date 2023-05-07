Army Reacts To Video Of Alleged Soldiers Maltreating Kaduna Residents

In the wake of a disturbing video circulating on social media depicting soldiers mistreating Nigerian citizens, the Nigerian Army has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Sunday.

The statement read, “A provocative and unacceptable video footage trending on the social media, in which certain persons clad in military camouflage were seen molesting civilians, have been brought to the attention of the Nigerian Army (NA). The condemnable incident which was said to have taken place at 2Season Hotel and Resorts, Kaduna is an aberration of the values and ethics of professionalism, courage, selflessness and service to humanity whuch the NA represents.

“As a disciplined and regimented force committed to the supremacy of the constitution, defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation as well as aid to civil authorities, the NA has zero tolerance for any act inimical to the rights and wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Consequently, authorities of the NA have directed immediate investigation into the audio-visual footage to ascertain its veracity, with a view to identifying the culprits.

“Outcome of the investigation and sanctions against the persons clad in military camouflage, who perpetrated the dastardly acts, if found to be NA personnel, would be treated in accordance with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Acts.

“While appreciating the general public for their continued support, the NA, urges all law-abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without any fear of molestation or intimidation from any quarter and to report any untoward conduct by troops to Nigerian Army Human Rights Desks at the Headquarters Nigerian Army or at the Divisions Headquarters.”