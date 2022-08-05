Army Reacts To Clash Between Soldiers, Policemen In Lagos

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a story online on an incident that occurred between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo in Lagos resulting in the loss of the life of a police officer.

According to the Army, it is already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter.

This was made known in a statement signed by Acting Deputy Director 81 Division Public Relations, Major Olaniyi Osoba.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.

Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.. Consequently, the Division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim,” the statement read in part.