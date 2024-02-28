Army Inaugurates Court Martial to Try Erring Personnel

Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army has taken a significant step towards upholding the principles of discipline and professionalism within the military profession. In an effort to address various offences and unprofessional conducts, a General Court Marshal has been inaugurated at Rhino Officers Mess, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos the Plateau State Capital.

Convened by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, the General Court Martial aims at trying officers and soldiers who have been indicted for their involvement in various misconducts.

Speaking at the inauguration, the President of the General Court Martial, Brigadier General Liafis Bello mni, emphasized the importance of discipline, regimentation, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army. He highlighted that convening a Court at the appropriate time underscores the essential for ensuring compliance with the Military Justice system.

Brigadier General Bello while reading the convening order of the court noted that all proceedings of the court will be guided by the principles of natural justice, equity and fairness. He urged the ministers in the temple of justice to remain committed to the goal of unhindered justice and fairness to all

The lead prosecution and Acting Deputy Director Legal Services 3 Division, Major Aminu Mansur Mairuwa, while speaking underscored the significance of the Court Marshal in enforcing discipline, professionalism, and regimentation in the execution of military duties.

He disclosed that an officer and 16 soldiers will face trial in the General Court Marshal for offences related to murder, arms dealing and other serious charges. This action he said underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability among its personnel in compliance with international best practice and rule of law.

The Judge Advocate, Major Nasir Abdullahi on his part noted that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its dedication to upholding the values of discipline and professionalism. He enumerated that the General Court Marshal as convened serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military authority especially 3 Division to justice and integrity within the military ranks.

On his part, the Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, Barrister Azi Aware who was represented by Barrister Solomon commended the Nigerian Army for using internal mechanisms such as the General Court Marshal to check the excesses of erring personnel which he averred will boost the confidence of the public in the ability of the military to professionally protect law-abiding citizens. He further commended the GOC 3 Div/Commander OPSH for taking the bold step towards ensuring that unlawful conducts were sanctioned. He also assured of the support of the association towards the timely trial of the accused persons and quick dispensation of Justice.

Highlight of the event was the inauguration and answering in of the President 3 Div General Court Marshal, Judge Advocate and other court officials.